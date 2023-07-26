Chicago police: Woman killed crossing street in Uptown hit-and-run crash

Chicago police said a woman was killed in a hit-and run crash while crossing the street in Uptown Tuesday night.

The crash occurred at about 10:35 p.m. in the 5100-block of North Broadway, police said.

Police have issued an alert for the driver of a black sedan accused of striking the 69-year-old woman.

The woman was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she later died, police said. Authorities have not released her identity.

There were some people around at the time who said they saw this hit and run happen.

"Saw the woman crossing the crosswalk and from what I saw, I didn't see brake lights I saw him swerve, speed up a little bit, she then flew in the air, landed," witness Tyler Lariviere said. "I saw him swerve a little bit more after the impact and it looked like he was going to kind of pull off to the side to like maybe see what is up but he just kept going."

Police describe the vehicle as a black, possibly a Honda, sedan with unknown front end damage and the car was last seen traveling north on North Broadway from West Winona Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit (312) 745-4521.

