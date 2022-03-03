Chicago police dedicate detectives to CTA crimes after shootings, violence along Red Line

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11609231" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Shots were fired outside the CTA Grand Red Line station in River North for the 2nd time in several hours after a teen was fatally shot Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said Wednesday they are dedicating a team of detectives to investigate crime on the CTA after a series of recent, violent incidents along the Red Line.New data shows that violent crime on CTA trains is up 17% so far this year, compared to the same period last year.The latest crimes involved two men, ages 18 and 44, who werenear the Chicago Avenue station. Police say up to six assailants were involved."Obviously we have video," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said. "There is great video on this particular incident. We are following up on leads."Both men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were in good condition, police said.The attacks follow Monday's, who police say was gunned down in a targeted attack.Later that morning,as he left the Red Line station at Grand. His attacker hit him with a gun and fired shots, but no one was wounded.The Near North neighborhood is filled with students, shoppers and residents."I just want to make sure I am being super aware of where I'm going, who's around me, what I'm looking for," Loyola University student Ava Dunlop said. "The last time I was on the Red Line actually, I was very scared. I switched trains because people were just smoking, yelling."Violent crime - such as assault, sexual violence and knifings - on CTA trains does ebb and flow, but it jumped last year after declining during the pandemic.42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly has called for more cops on trains for a year. He held a town hall with Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart Wednesday afternoon."I think if you look around in your neighborhood, you'll see an increased presence of sheriff's vehicles and it's a welcomed sight," Reilly said."Now that I have to feel on edge every day that I am taking it, it's definitely pretty disappointing," said Joe Patton, a Loyola student.Derik Glover said he still feels safe while riding the Red Line."Because no matter where I go, I mind my business," Glover said. "And if you mind your own business, you got nothing to worry about."