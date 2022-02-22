Chicago firefighter injured while battling Albany Park fire at apartment building under construction

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter has been hospitalized after an early morning fire Tuesday in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.The fire began just before 4 a.m. in the 3300-block of West Cullom Avenue in a vacant two-story apartment building under construction, Chicago police and fire officials said.It was put out about 3:55 a.m., but a male firefighter was taken to Swedish Hospital with leg pain; he remained stable, CFD said. No one else was hurt, according to CPD.Fire crews remained on the scene after 4 a.m. to investigate the cause of the blaze.On Monday, another fire in Albany Park gutted a popular brewery, gym and an apartment building.