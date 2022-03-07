fire

CFD battles Calumet Heights fire at Far South Side restaurant

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

CFD battles fire at Calumet Heights restaurant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Calumet Heights restaurant caught fire early Monday morning on the Far South Side, Chicago fire officials said.

Flames shot through the roof at Nipsey's Restaurant and Lounge, located at 9156 S. Stony Island Ave., and firefighters attacked the blaze from multiple sides just after 6 a.m.



It was put out just before 7 a.m. No one was reported injured, according to CFD.

RELATED: Albany Park fire guts Twisted Hippo brewpub, gym, apartment building; 1 injured

Firefighters remained on the scene, and some roads were closed in the area, including 91st Street and Stony Island Avenue.

It was not immediately clear how the fire began or how extensive the damage to the business was later Monday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagocalumet heightsbuilding firefirerestaurant
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Florida wildfire forces evacuation of at least 750 homes
SUV crashes into gas pump, causing fire
Albany Park church ravaged by fire, 3rd in neighborhood this week
Brewery to be demolished, apartments saved after fire in Albany Park
TOP STORIES
1 critically injured in stabbing at River North Walgreens
Russia sets cease-fire for Ukraine evacuations amid heavy shelling
Chicago man charged in stabbing death of Hyde Park bartender
CPD releases photo of suspect in South Loop Red Line robbery
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Chicago area | LIVE RADAR
Lawyers ask WI governor for clemency in 'Making A Murderer' case
2 girls arrested for assaulting another at sleepover: police
Show More
20 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Daylight saving time starts this weekend: What to know
Chicago Weather: Morning snow, freezing drizzle Monday
Coffee cup camera secretly records gym members in locker room: police
3 injured in shooting at Wood Dale bowling alley: police
More TOP STORIES News