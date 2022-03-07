CFD battles Calumet Heights fire at Far South Side restaurant

91st and Stony Island Still & Box at a restaurant is being attacked from multiple sides. No injuries or transports. 0 pic.twitter.com/icYcVWmXHS — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 7, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Calumet Heights restaurant caught fire early Monday morning on the Far South Side, Chicago fire officials said.Flames shot through the roof at Nipsey's Restaurant and Lounge, located at 9156 S. Stony Island Ave., and firefighters attacked the blaze from multiple sides just after 6 a.m.It was put out just before 7 a.m. No one was reported injured, according to CFD.Firefighters remained on the scene, and some roads were closed in the area, including 91st Street and Stony Island Avenue.It was not immediately clear how the fire began or how extensive the damage to the business was later Monday morning.