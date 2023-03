Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as firefighters battled an extra-alarm fire in Portage Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters responded to a fire in a laundromat on the Northwest Side Thursday morning.

The fire is in the 5400-block of West Montrose Avenue in the Portage Park neighborhood.

Chicago Fire Media said no injuries have been reported.

Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as firefighters responded, with some smoke coming form the building.