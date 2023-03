Chopper 7HD was over a fire that left one person injured in West Town Wednesday night.

West Town fire causes partial building collapse, 1 hospitalized from smoke inhalation, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was injured in a fire in West Town Wednesday.

The blaze broke out in the 1700-block of Superior St, Just before 8 p.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

One person was transported to the hospital in serious condition with smoke inhalation, CFD officials said.

The front side of the building collapse, CFD said in a tweet.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.