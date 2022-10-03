Chicago fire: Man killed in blaze at Burnside home, CFD officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a house fire on the city's South Side on Sunday, authorities said.

The fire broke out at a home in the Burnside neighborhood's 1100 block of East 90th Street, the Chicago Fire Department said. Fire officials responded to the fire and reports of a person trapped inside.

A man was transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital, fire officials said. He was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not provided further information about the fire.

