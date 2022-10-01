All lanes of I-90 near Lake Station, IN, closed 'indefinitely' due to semi crash, fire: ISP

A semi-truck fire has forced all lanes of the Indiana Toll Road near Lake Station to close Friday.

LAKE STATION, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi-truck fire and crash investigation has forced all lanes of the Indiana Toll Road near Lake Station to close Friday.

Indiana State Police said all eastbound and westbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 19 are closed "indefinitely" due to the incident.

"Semi fire has all lanes blocked," Sgt. Glen Fifield, with Indiana State Police, said on Twitter.

ISP is advising drivers to use I-94 as an alternative route.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.