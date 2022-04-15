Chicago firefighters battle massive fire at Englewood church | LIVE

church fire

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a church in Englewood.

Firefighters are battling a blaze that appeared to start on the upper level of Antioch Church in the 6300-block of South Stewart Avenue. It quickly spread throughout the structure.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Flames could be seen shooting out the top windows and billowing smoke could be seen for miles.



Fire officials said on Twitter that they expect heavy damage from the fire and said the roof is a total loss.

There is a large CFD presence at Stewart and Englewood Avenue. People are advised to stay away from the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com for updates.
