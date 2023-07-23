Woman in grave condition, dog resuscitated after Logan Square fire: CFD

Chicago fire crews resuscitated a dog and transported a woman in grave condition after a blaze at a Harding Avenue home in Logan Square, CFD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 36-year-old woman is in grave condition early Sunday morning after a house fire in the city's Logan Square neighborhood, Chicago fire officials said.

Chicago fire crews responded just before 6:45 a.m. to a one-and-a-half story frame home with a fire in the basement in the 2500-block of North Harding Avenue, according to CFD.

Chicago fire transported the woman to Community First Medical Center in grave condition after putting the fire out. She had suffered cardiac arrest, CFD said.

Logan Square residents said they saw first responders doing chest compressions on the woman before she was taken to the nearby hospital.

A dog was also resuscitated on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Neighbors in the area were shaken after the incident.

Some windows appeared to be knocked out on the home later Sunday.

"I noticed black smoke from my window. I looked out, and next thing I know I saw the fire trucks," neighbor Jamee Najera said. "We know them -- our daughters are friends. It's very sad."