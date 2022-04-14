arson

Chicago police open arson investigation after cars damaged in Loop high-rise garage fire

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CPD considering arson after Loop garage fire damages cars

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have opened an arson investigation after three vehicles were damaged by fire in a Loop garage early Thursday morning.

CPD responded just before 12:15 a.m. to a fire in the garage of a high-rise building at Ninth Street and Wabash Avenue.

When officers arrived, Chicago fire crews were extinguishing three vehicles.

Further investigation determined arson was the cause of the blaze, Chicago police said.

No one was in custody later Thursday morning, and police did not immediately provide any information about a possible suspect or suspects.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

