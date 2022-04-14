Chicago police open arson investigation after cars damaged in Loop high-rise garage fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have opened an arson investigation after three vehicles were damaged by fire in a Loop garage early Thursday morning.CPD responded just before 12:15 a.m. to a fire in the garage of a high-rise building at Ninth Street and Wabash Avenue.When officers arrived, Chicago fire crews were extinguishing three vehicles.Further investigation determined arson was the cause of the blaze, Chicago police said.No one was in custody later Thursday morning, and police did not immediately provide any information about a possible suspect or suspects.