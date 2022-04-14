Chicago police open arson investigation after cars damaged in Loop high-rise garage fire

CPD responded just before 12:15 a.m. to a fire in the garage of a high-rise building at Ninth Street and Wabash Avenue.
When officers arrived, Chicago fire crews were extinguishing three vehicles.
RELATED: Gresham shooting: Man ID'd after found fatally shot after residential fire, Chicago police say
Further investigation determined arson was the cause of the blaze, Chicago police said.
No one was in custody later Thursday morning, and police did not immediately provide any information about a possible suspect or suspects.
This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.