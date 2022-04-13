Gresham shooting: Man found fatally shot after residential fire, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 49-year-old man found dead after a fire in Chicago's South Side Gresham neighborhood early Wednesday morning had been shot in the head, Chicago police said.CPD initially said the man was found on the first floor of a home after a fire in the 7900-block of South Elizabeth Street about 12:45 a.m. He was pronounced deceased on the scene, and no other injuries were reported.Chicago police later said further investigation revealed the man had been shot in the head, and Area Two detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.