chicago shooting

Gresham shooting: Man found fatally shot after residential fire, Chicago police say

Man shot in head, CPD said
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Man found fatally shot after Gresham fire: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 49-year-old man found dead after a fire in Chicago's South Side Gresham neighborhood early Wednesday morning had been shot in the head, Chicago police said.

CPD initially said the man was found on the first floor of a home after a fire in the 7900-block of South Elizabeth Street about 12:45 a.m. He was pronounced deceased on the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

Chicago police later said further investigation revealed the man had been shot in the head, and Area Two detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

