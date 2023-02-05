WATCH LIVE

arson investigation

Chicago crime: Fire at Longwood Manor restaurant being investigated as arson, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 5, 2023 11:52AM
Fire at South Side restaurant set intentionally: Chicago police
A fire at a Longwood Manor restaurant at 95th and Halsted is being investigated as arson, the Chicago Police Department said.

It happened at Joys Fish and Chicken on 95th and Halsted just after midnight Sunday.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the restaurant. It did not spread to other businesses in the strip mall.

No one was hurt and the restaurant was closed at the time.

Chicago police said the fire was intentionally set.

