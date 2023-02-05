Chicago crime: Fire at Longwood Manor restaurant being investigated as arson, police say

A fire at a Longwood Manor restaurant at 95th and Halsted is being investigated as arson, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An arson investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a South Side restaurant.

It happened at Joys Fish and Chicken on 95th and Halsted just after midnight Sunday.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the restaurant. It did not spread to other businesses in the strip mall.

No one was hurt and the restaurant was closed at the time.

Chicago police said the fire was intentionally set.

