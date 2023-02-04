WATCH LIVE

1 killed in Palatine condo fire, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, February 4, 2023 7:14PM
PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed in a north suburban condo fire on Saturday morning, officials said.

The Palatine Fire Department responded to a fire in the 200 block of North Smith Street at about 6:37 a.m., officials said. They smoke and fire coming from a second story window.

The initial fire crews tried to rescue someone from the second floor window, while other crews worked on extinguishing the fire.

The fire was contained to the unit where it started at 7:10 a.m., officials said.

No other civilians or firefighters were injured, officials said. The five other units in the building were not damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

