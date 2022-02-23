church fire

Chicago fire burns at Albany Park church; 3rd neighborhood fire this week

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago fire burns at Albany Park church

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters battled a church fire in Albany Park Wednesday, the third fire in the neighborhood this week.

The Chicago Fire Department said at one point, the House on the Rock Church at Spaulding and Sunnyside was fully engulfed in flames. Just before 2 p.m., CFD said the fire was under control.

Chopper7 was over the scene Wednesday afternoon. The church appears to have sustained heavy damage and many of its large stained glass windows were destroyed. No injuries were reported.



Investigators have yet to determine the cause of a fire that tore through a block of Albany Park early Monday, but city officials said it's unlikely that unsafe conditions at an apartment building that burned played any role.

The fire knocked down the roof and west wall of the building that housed Twisted Hippo Brewery and Ultimate Ninjas Chicago, and it will likely need to be demolished, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said in a statement Tuesday.

Another Albany Park fire broke out at a building under construction early Tuesday morning. One firefighter was injured fighting that blaze, Chicago fire officials said.

The fire began just before 4 a.m. in the 3300-block of West Cullom Avenue in a vacant two-story apartment building under construction, Chicago police and fire officials said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoalbany parkbuilding firebrewerybargymchurch firefireapartment firerestaurantchicago fire department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHURCH FIRE
Pastor vows to rebuild historic Beecher church destroyed in fire
Fire destroys historic Beecher church during annual Oktoberfest
Baby Jesus figurine only to survive church fire that put itself out
Fire erupts in Englewood church
TOP STORIES
Mask mandate Chicago: City to lift some COVID restrictions with state
Would-be car thieves shoot delivery driver in Burnside: Chicago police
IL reports 2,733 new COVID cases, 86 deaths
Reporter's mom crashes his live shot to say 'Hi, baby!' | VIDEO
Joliet native featured in 'Big Sky'
US says Russian forces 'as ready as they can be' to invade
State Sen. Cullerton to plead guilty in federal embezzlement case
Show More
Brewery to be demolished, apartments saved after fire in Albany Park
Reckless homicide charges filed in Loop crash that killed woman, 70
14 hurt, 2 killed in party shooting; suspect sought in IL, MO
8 NW suburban mayors fight railroad merger
Chicago Weather: Cold, blustery Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News