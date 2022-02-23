Chicago fire burns at Albany Park church; 3rd neighborhood fire this week

The Chicago Fire Department said at one point, the House on the Rock Church at Spaulding and Sunnyside was fully engulfed in flames. Just before 2 p.m., CFD said the fire was under control.
Chopper7 was over the scene Wednesday afternoon. The church appears to have sustained heavy damage and many of its large stained glass windows were destroyed. No injuries were reported.
Church was fully involved fire now under control. No injuries reported at this time. 4500 Spaulding pic.twitter.com/si3UbX1MVO— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 23, 2022
Investigators have yet to determine the cause of a fire that tore through a block of Albany Park early Monday, but city officials said it's unlikely that unsafe conditions at an apartment building that burned played any role.
The fire knocked down the roof and west wall of the building that housed Twisted Hippo Brewery and Ultimate Ninjas Chicago, and it will likely need to be demolished, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said in a statement Tuesday.
Another Albany Park fire broke out at a building under construction early Tuesday morning. One firefighter was injured fighting that blaze, Chicago fire officials said.
The fire began just before 4 a.m. in the 3300-block of West Cullom Avenue in a vacant two-story apartment building under construction, Chicago police and fire officials said.
