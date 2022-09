Chicago fire: Firefighters battle blaze at commercial building in Auburn Gresham

Chopper7 was over a massive building fire in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Thursday evening.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire broke out at a vacant commercial building on Chicago's South Side Thursday afternoon.

Chopper7 was over the scene around 5 p.m. near W. 79th Street and S. Hoyne Ave. in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

No injuries have been reported. The fire caused the roof to cave in as firefighters continued to battle the flames.

So far, there's no word on the cause of the fire.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.