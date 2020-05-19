Chicago firefighter injured in extra-alarm Chatham fire

S&B corner of 79TH and Vincennes, all companies defensive, No injuries reported at this time, Human Services requested, update to follow 4-1-8. pic.twitter.com/sGtADVCz0M — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 19, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter has suffered minor injuries while battling an extra alarm blaze in the Chatham neighborhood Tuesday morning.The fire is in a multi-story building at 79th Street and Vincennes Avenue with a grocery on the first floor and residences on the upper floors.Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the building and the fire was raised to a 2-11. The fire has extended to a neighboring building.One firefighter was transported to a hospital in good condition. No other injuries have been reported.