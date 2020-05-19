fire

Chicago firefighter injured in extra-alarm Chatham fire

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter has suffered minor injuries while battling an extra alarm blaze in the Chatham neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The fire is in a multi-story building at 79th Street and Vincennes Avenue with a grocery on the first floor and residences on the upper floors.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the building and the fire was raised to a 2-11. The fire has extended to a neighboring building.



One firefighter was transported to a hospital in good condition. No other injuries have been reported.
