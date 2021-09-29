reunion

'You made my day': Boy's emotional reunion with best friend who moved away

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago boy's emotional reunion with best friend who moved away to Missouri

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here is a story that might bring you to tears.

It's hard when your best friend moves away and the isolation of the pandemic can make you feel even farther apart.

That's why the gift one Missouri boy wanted for his birthday was a surprise trip to Chicago to see his best friend.

Their tear-filled reunion was caught on video.

The gift one Missouri boy wanted for his birthday was a surprise trip to Chicago to see his best friend.



The video shows the emotional reunion when 11-year-old Stevie saw his best friend Owen in the back seat of his car.

Owen moved away to Missouri three years ago. When they were reunited, Stevie said "What are you doing here? You just made my day," and "I feel like I'm dreaming" in between sobs.
