Girl, 4, found alone on West Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

A photo of a child that was found in the 700-block of North Central Ave. Wednesday. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are seeking to identify a 4-year-old girl found in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side Wednesday morning.

The girl, who said her name is Nia, was found at 5 a.m. in the 700-block of North Central Avenue, police said.

She is described by police as Black, three feet tall, 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information that might identify the girl or help locate her family is asked to contact Area 4 Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 746-8255
