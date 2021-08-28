women's health

Chicago gynecologist shares advice for Black Business Month, discusses book 'This Is How You Vagina'

Dr. Nicole Williams opened Gynecology Institute of Chicago in 2013
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- August is National Black Business Month, and Dr. Nicole Williams opened the Gynecology Institute of Chicago in 2013.

She just opened her third location in Lakeview, and teamed up with the Illinois Breast & Cervical Cancer Prevention Program to offer free mammograms, pap tests and more to women in need.

Her world travel experiences and core belief in "giving back" has not only shaped her medical practice but her entire life. Williams has an extensive research background for women's health. She is dedicated to the welfare of women and travels each year to communities in need such as Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cambodia, Ghana and the Philippines to perform necessary gynecologic surgeries.

Williams is preparing to launch her first book titled "This Is How You Vagina: All About the Vajayjay and Why You Probably Shouldn't Call It That," an easy-to-understand guide, on Sept. 21.
