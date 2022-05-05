Bicyclist killed in NW Side hit-and-run crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run on the Northwest Side Wednesday night, Chicago police said.
The 23-year-old victim was hit by a car around 9:30 p.m. in the 3800-block of North Milwaukee Avenue, police said.
As a result of the impact, he fell off his bike and hit his head according to police. He was later pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
The car fled northbound on Milwaukee Avenue, police said. In a community alert, police said the vehicle is a 2020 to 2022 black Nissan Versa.
Police said the Nissan should have front passenger bumper damage as well as headlight damage.
Anyone who sees the car is asked to call 911.
The crash occurred just a block-and-a-half away from a ghost bike memorial chained to a pole in memory of a woman who was killed after being hit by a dump truck back in 2019.
