Back of the Yards hit-and-run leaves bicyclist, 59, dead

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 59-year-old man riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Monday morning, police said.The victim was riding his bicycle in the 700-block of West 52nd Street at about 12:46 a.m. when police said he was struck by an unknown vehicle which fled the scene.The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with head trauma and was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the man's identity.The Chicago Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash. No one is in custody.