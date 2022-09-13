Man killed in Chatham hit-and-run crash: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on the city's South Side.

Police said the incident occurred about 9:30 p.m. Monday when a 59-year-old man was hit near the intersection of 79th Street and MLK Drive in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. The driver fled the scene after striking the man.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to CPD. Police have not released the victim's identity at this time.

Police do not have a suspect in custody. An investigation is underway.