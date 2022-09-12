Hit-and-run crash: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Lisle, police say

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Ogden Avenue and Yackey Avenue in Lisle, IL, the police department said.

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was killed in a west suburban hit-and-run crash early Monday morning, police said.

Lisle police said they were sent to the Ogden Avenue and Yackey Avenue intersection at about 5:45 a.m.

A vehicle struck a male pedestrian, who was found unresponsive in the roadway, before leaving the scene, police said. He was transported by the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said they do not have a description of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Police are investigating and asked anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to call the Lisle Police Investigations Unit at 630-271-4200.

Police did not immediately provide further information.