Woman charged in Gold Coast hit-and-run that injured pedestrian, Chicago police say

A Chicago hit-and-run crash left a man injured on Chestnut in the Gold Coast, and the driver was arrested, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman has been charged after a 40-year-old pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

Police said Ayca Sarialioglu, 29 was driving west in a sedan just after 6:40 p.m. in the 100-block of East Chestnut Street when she hit a 40-year-old man, who was crossing the street from north to south on Chestnut, police said.

The man suffered a head injury, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The sedan kept going and hit multiple parked vehicles before stopping in the 300-block of West Erie Street, according to CPD. Police said Sarialioglu was later located and arrested.

Sarialioglu has been charged with felony counts of failure to report an accident with an injury, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in an injury or death as well as misdemeanor charges, police said Wednesday.

She is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

