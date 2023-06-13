5 teens critically injured in Englewood stolen car crash, Chicago police say

Chicago police said five teenagers were critically injured in a crash involving a stolen car in the Englewood neighborhood Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five teens were critically injured in an Englewood crash Tuesday morning involving a car that was reported stolen, Chicago police said.

Police said a Chevrolet sedan that was reported stolen was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck a fire hydrant in the 6900-block of South Lowe Avenue at about 3:15 a.m.

A 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said. Two 14-year-old girls and a 13-year-old girl were transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene and the Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating, police said.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood