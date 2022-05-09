Woman, 28, critically injured in Lawndale hit-and-run crash: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 28-year-old woman was critically injured early Monday morning when a car hit her and then drove away in Chicago's West Side Lawndale neighborhood, police said.The woman was standing in the road about 1:45 a.m. in the 4700-block of West Arthington Street when a white SUV hit her and then kept driving, Chicago police said.Chicago fire crews took her to Stroger Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.No one was in custody later Monday morning.The Major Accidents Unit is investigating the incident.