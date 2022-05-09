2 women seriously injured in River North crash after car hits building, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were seriously injured after an SUV crashed into a light pole and a commercial building in River North Monday morning, Chicago police said.A woman driving a dark-colored SUV just after 5:30 a.m. west through the 300-block of West Ontario Street lost control, went up on the sidewalk and crashed, according to CPD.Two women were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition after the incident.Chicago police did not immediately provide additional information on any possible charges.Debris, including apparent trees, could be seen all over the sidewalk and street on Ontario after the crash.