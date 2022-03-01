2 killed in Pullman hit-and-run crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people died after a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Far South Side Monday night, Chicago police said.Officers responded just after 11:15 p.m. to the 11100-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Pullman and found a man and woman unresponsive inside a vehicle after being hit by another vehicle, CPD said.The 69-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later died. The 66-year-old woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, where she also died.There appeared to be two damaged SUVS at the scene of the crash early Tuesday morning.Chicago police did not immediately provide any information about the driver responsible.Major Accidents is investigating the incident.