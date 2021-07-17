Chicago launches pop-up COVID-19 vaccine events across city as cases rise

The city's public health department released a calendar of pop-ups and special events throughout the city where shots will be offered.
The Malcolm X College location is one of nearly a dozen vaccination pop-up sites opening this weekend as local health officials try to get more unvaccinated people to get the shot. The effort comes as more contagious Delta variant continues to drive up infections and hospitalizations. Cases in Illinois are up an alarming 51% compared to last week.
The rising data statewide is being driven mostly by 13 counties downstate that are now at a warning level for COVID-19. Those counties have lower vaccination rates, some less than 30%. Concerns remain that will put people in the Chicago area at greater risk.
Cook County health officials are shifting their approach to focus even more on populations and communities with the lowest vaccination rates. The head of CDC said those who have not gotten the shot are fueling the increases being seen.
"This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated. We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage because unvaccinated people are at risk," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director.
Cook County plans to close its three remaining mass vaccinations sites next week because of low demand. Pop-ups will be located in neighborhoods at bus stops, churches, food pantries and other places all week. All COVID-19 vaccines are being offered at no cost to everyone, no insurance or ID. All Chicago residents 12 years old and up are eligible.
Hyperlocal vaccine event calendar released by CDPH:
"The Chicago Department of Public Health is offering vaccines at pop-ups and special events throughout the city each week, including parks, CTA stops, churches, food pantries and more. The goal is to make it as easy as possible for Chicagoans who have not yet been vaccinated to get their vaccine.
All COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no cost to everyone, no insurance or ID required. All Chicago residents age 12 and up are eligible.
Events for the week of July 17 are below. Go to Chicago.gov/VaxCalendar for addresses for each location.
Saturday, July 17
- Malcom X College: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Block Party - 1st Ward: 10:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Sheldon Heights Church of Christ: 12:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Garfield Park Community Council: 2:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- 5th District Present - Community Festival: 3:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 18
- Immaculate Conception Church: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Swap-O-Rama Ashland Avenue: 10:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- Maxwell Street Market: 10:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Englewood Community Food Pantry & Pet Supply Drive: 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Monday, July 19
- CTA Stop - Blue Line/Belmont: 3:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- CTA Stop - 95th & Dan Ryan Red Line: 3:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- CTA Stop - 35th/Archer Orange Line: 3:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- CTA Stop - 119th Halsted Vax Bus Station: 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 20
- CPS: Chicago Vocational Career Academy: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Vaccination Station (Vax Bus) - Austin: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- After School Matters at Gately Park: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Metra Station - 115th St. and Kensington: 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, July 21
- CPS: Theodore Roosevelt High School: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Food Pantry - St. Kevin Catholic Church: 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Vaccination Station (Vax Bus) - Atlas Senior Center: 10:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- After School Matters at Millennium Park: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- CPS: Morrill Elementary School (Annex Building): 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Thursday, July 22
- CPS: Michele Clark High School: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- After School Matters at Lutz Family Center: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Vaccination Station (Vax Bus)- Salvation Army: 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Metra Station - 93rd Street: 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Back Of The Yard Neighborhood Council: 4:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Movies in the Park - Wentworth Park: 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- SWOP Chicago: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Friday, July 23
- North Austin Public Library: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- CTA Stop - Brown Line/Kimball: 3:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- CTA Stop - 35th/Archer Orange Line: 3:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
New events are added weekly to the City's calendar of pop-ups and special events -- which include City vaccination sites and clinics open for CPS students and their families -- at Chicago.gov/VaxCalendar.
The City also continues to offer in-home COVID-19 vaccination to all Chicago residents age 12 and up. Appointments can be made by calling (312) 746-4835 or going to www.chicago.gov/athome.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Chicago, visit www.chicago.gov/covidvax."