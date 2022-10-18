'Frustrating and terrifying': CPD investigating 4 kidnappings, armed robberies near Wrigley Field

The Chicago Police Department is investigating three separate kidnappings and robberies in Lakeview just steps away from Wrigley Field.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said they are still looking for the men they say kidnapped and robbed four people at gunpoint over the weekend along busy parts of Clark and Addison streets in Wrigleyville.

Fortunately, police said the victims are OK, but residents said they are now staying extra aware of their surroundings.

"It's frustrating and terrifying all at the same time," said Laura Provost, a Lakeview resident. "Being a woman walking around at night at 1 in the morning, you should feel safe enough to get from point A to point B."

There was an ominous warning from Wrigley Field on Monday afternoon, one day after gunpoint robberies mere blocks away from the stadium in Lakeview.

RELATED | CA family kidnapping: Chilling new video shows suspect take 2 zip-tied family members, mom and baby

"It's frustrating because you kind of bill this as a safe area, and it's not something you expect from especially this part of town," said Jacob Morsch, a Lakeview resident.

Chicago police said the three incidents happened between midnight and 1:15 a.m. Saturday and Sunday along the 3400, 3500, and 3600 blocks of North Clark Street, as well as the 1100-block of West Addison.

"We're doing everything we can as I said to support each other and to help each other out, lean on each other and make sure that we're keeping our eyes open and we're watching our backs," Wrigleyville business owner Adam Feather said.

Police said the men in question forced the victims into a gray sedan at gunpoint and robbed them of their cellphones and wallets, before kicking them out of the car.

"I carry a gun every day, so I think that answers that question," one Lakeview business owner said. "Chicago as a whole is a tourist city and when you hear stuff like this on the news, it definitely puts you on alert and makes you very vigilant."

SEE ALSO | Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Chicago's West Loop, police say

In the West Loop, Katalin Rodriguez Ogren is teaching free self-defense classes after a series of attempted kidnappings there last month.

"At the end of the day, when you're being attacked, you're in a fight. You've been ambushed, it's not something you've planned for," she said. "Personal safety management is something that's important just like personal finances and personal health."

She said being able to defend yourself is a critical skill set that boosts confidence.

Back in Lakeview, Chicago police asked residents to stay alert and to contact them with information that could help identify the suspects.

"It doesn't matter where you live. You have to be aware of your surroundings and pay attention to what's behind you," Provost said.

There are two more free self-defense classes happening this month at POW! Gym in the West Loop on Saturday and the following Monday. Click here to sign up.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.