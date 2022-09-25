WATCH LIVE

Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Chicago's West Loop, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
26 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating an attempted kidnapping in West Loop Sunday morning.

A 45-year-old woman was walking in the 200-block of S. Sangamon Street around 8:45 a.m. when a van stopped near her. An unidentified offender then exited the vehicle and approached her. They then grabbed the victim and attempted to pull her towards the vehicle, police said.

The victim was able to escape without incident and no injuries were reported.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not provide any other details at this time.

