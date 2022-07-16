death investigation

CTA employee found dead; Brown, Orange Line service delayed in Loop, authorities say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA employee was found dead on tracks in the Loop overnight Saturday, the Chicago Police Department said.

The male employee was discovered near the station at South LaSalle and West Van Buren streets. A preliminary investigation indicated he may have made contact with the third rail, police said.

Brown and Orange line CTA train service was halted between Merchandise Mart and the Loop for an investigation.

The CPD and the Chicago Fire Department are on the scene. A train conductor was transported from the scene for observation, CFD said.

At 5:24 a.m., the CTA tweeted that service was resuming, but encouraged riders to allow extra traveling time.



Authorities did not provide further information about the incident. Area Three deceives are investigating.
