Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed during fight in Loop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was fatally shot during a downtown fight early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at about 1:36 a.m. in the Loop, police said. Two men, 38 and 24 years old, were involved in a physical altercation in the 400 block of South Wells Street. The 24-year-old took out a gun and shot the 38-year-old in the chest.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers placed the alleged shooter in custody on the scene and transported him to Rush Hospital for minor injuries, CPD said.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.