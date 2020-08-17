Chicago looting arrests: 7 face charges in connection to stolen merchandise, CPD says

Latrell Allen due in court on charges for attempted murder of two Chicago police officers
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seven people are facing charges in connection to the looting spree in Chicago last week.

Chicago police said the individuals were either identified or found in possession of some of the alleged stolen merchandise.

WATCH: Stores looted, damaged overnight in downtown Chicago


EMBED More News Videos

Storefronts were shattered, display cases were empty, and downtown Chicago business owners were left to clean up and rebuild for the second time this summer.



Jarvell Davis, 21, is charged with looting, burglary and felony theft, according to police. Kendra Mosby, 24; Taeshia Rochon, 22; Crystal Williams, 33; Dion Gipson, 25; and Corey Sanders, 28, have each been charged with burglary and looting following the August 10 incident. Lovely Howard, 26, has been charged with felony theft.

RELATED: Kim Foxx defends response to Chicago looting, says offenders will be brought to justice

Officers were able to return some of the stolen merchandise, officials say.

RELATED: Chicago police seeking public's help in identifying suspected looters

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying those who took part in this week's looting.



The arrests come after CPD Superintendent David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot vow to hold those who participated responsible. Last week, the Chicago Police Department also launched a looting task force aimed at tracking down offenders.

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown discuss widespread looting and violence in downtown Chicago overnight.



Anyone who may have videos, photos or information regarding the recent looting incidents is asked to contact the task force at 630lootingtaskforce@chicagopolice.org, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDtips.com.

In total, two people were shot, 13 police officers were injured and more than 100 arrests were made Monday, Chicago police said. The city had deployed more than 400 officers after seeing social media posts instructing people to loot the downtown.

Kim Foxx defends response to Chicago looting, says offenders will be brought to justice

The ABC7 I-Team obtained a social media post that Chicago police detectives said directed looters to converge on Gold Coast stores starting at 12 a.m. Monday. The post points looters away from the South, West and East sides, and instead tells them to target downtown and the North Side. Looters are encouraged to bring tools, ski masks and gloves.

Looters arrested Monday will likely be given bail, charging documents detail goods taken


EMBED More News Videos

Most of the looters Chicago police took into custody early Monday morning will be given bail.



Many of those arrested went before Cook County judges last Tuesday, and many are facing felony charges after police said they were grabbed inside stores or caught red-handed carrying clothes, shoes or jewelry as they climbed out of shattered storefront windows.

Neither police nor prosecutors have released the names of those charged, but the I-Team has monitored bond court proceedings and examined county records to get an idea of who was arrested and what is happening to the accused looters.

Many of those arrested are first time offenders.

The man charged with the attempted murder of two Chicago police officers is also due in court Monday.

Prosecutors say Latrell Allen, 20, fired several shots at police during a chase in Englewood last Sunday. Officers returned fire and injured Allen.

Police say that shooting sparked hundreds, if not thousands, to loot stores and businesses last Monday morning.

So far 42 people have been charged with felonies connection to the looting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopgold coastriver northarrestdestroyed businesseslooting
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Special prosecutor releases findings on handling of Jussie Smollett case
CPD defends response to weekend protest
Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 1,773 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths
Body found after Chicago teen goes missing in Lake Michigan; swimming advisories extended
IRS announces new push to get people their stimulus checks
Lawmakers to speak out about Postal Service crisis
2 men indicted in 2002 killing of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay
Show More
51 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
You might notice your take home income increase next month
Democrats open a new kind of convention
Elk Grove Village Catholic school returns to in-person classes
FDA approves cheaper, faster saliva-based COVID-19 test
More TOP STORIES News