$1M bond set for man charged in Englewood police shooting that officials say sparked Chicago looting

Monday, a judge set bond for Latrell Allen at $1 million.
Shooter hurt after gunfire exchanged with Chicago police in Englewood, CPD says
Prosecutors say Allen was armed with a gun at an Englewood park where children were playing Sunday afternoon. When police arrives, they say he took off and then fired at them during a chase.
Officers returned fire, striking Allen in the shoulder, according to CPD Superintendent David Brown.
As of Tuesday night, Allen is still in the hospital but is expected to recover, officiasl say.
Allen is charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of possession of a concealed weapon.
He is a convicted felon and has two other pending misdemeanor charges, police say.
Frustrated Englewood residents spoke out Monday about how police handled the incident as tension ran high.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
The ABC7 I-Team obtained a social media post that Chicago police detectives said directed looters to converge on Gold Coast stores starting at 12 a.m. Monday. The post points looters away from the South, West and East sides, and instead tells them to target downtown and the North Side. Looters are encouraged to bring tools, ski masks and gloves.
Everyone ABC7 Eyewitness News spoke to in Englewood condemned the looting downtown, but said that police accountability is key.