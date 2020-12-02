USPS hiring to help resolve mail delivery delays on Chicago's North Side

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5919815" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> USPS mail delivery problems in Chicago have cost some residents time, money, and even their jobs, and is worse in some neighborhoods than others.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Help is coming for some residents on Chicago's North Side who say their mail has been delayed.Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky said her office has received hundreds of complaints from people living in Rogers Park, Edgewater and Andersonville.Due to the pandemic, she said people are relying on USPS to deliver mail and packages more than ever."People cannot wait, especially now with COVID, when packages are arriving, you know, checks are expected," Schakowsky said. "When bills are coming and people have late payments because they don't arrive."On Tuesday, a spokesperson from the Chicago office of the U.S. Postal Service said it is hiring weekly and "on an as needed basis."The U.S. Postal Service encourages any customers experiencing mail delivery delays or other service issues to contact their local postal station or the USPS Consumer Affairs office at 312-983-8403.Schakowsky said she has not seen this problem in other parts of her district. She said anyone experiencing postal issues can call her office at 773-506-7100 or email jan.schakowsky@mail.house.gov.