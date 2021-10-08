Chicago Marathon 2021 preps underway with street closures in effect in Grant Park

Chicago marathon road closures

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crews are preparing Grant Park to welcome thousands of runners at Sunday's Chicago Marathon.More than 33,000 runners from more than 100 countries are expected to take part in the 43rd running of the Chicago Marathon, which was canceled last year because of COVID.The pandemic still leading to some changes this year, like having no bleachers at the finish line in Grant Park.Participants are also required to be fully vaccinated or test negative for COVID within 72 hours of the race.After cancelling last year's in-person race, Bank of America marathon director Carey Pinkowski says he's happy to be back."It's a unique experience and a challenge, and we're gonna celebrate that," Pinkowski said. This will be the first major marathon held in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.The Boston Marathon the next day will be the second.The Chicago Marathon route travels through 29 neighborhoods for the 26.2-mile race,Race organizers expect more than one million spectators to line city streets along the Marathon route.Street closures in the Grant Park area began on Monday with the closure of Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 10 a.m. Additional street closures for race day at the start/finish line area can be expected through the weekend, including:Thursday, October 7: Columbus Drive from Roosevelt to Ida B. Wells closed and reopen on Monday, October 11 at 6 a.m.Friday, October 8: Columbus Drive from Ida B. Wells to Monroe closed at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 10 at 8 p.m.Saturday, October 9: Columbus Drive from Randolph to Monroe Street will be closed at 6 a.m. and open on October 10 at noon.All streets will fully reopen by Monday, October 11 at 6 a.m.