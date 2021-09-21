Chicago cites 5 businesses for mask mandate violations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago continues to cite businesses that are not complying with city's mask mandate.
According to the city, investigators issued 10 citations last week, out of the 39 businesses it checked out. Chicago's indoor mask mandate went back into effect on August 20.
Each business was cited twice one for patrons not wearing a mask and one for not posting signs about the mandate.
The businesses that were cited are:
-Le Nocturne, 4810 N. Broadway
-Sluggers, 3540 N. Clark
-HVAC Pub, 3530 N. Clark
-Leroy Davenport, 4134 W. 16th
-Rising Stars Youth Club/ Beverly Griffin, 5303 W. Chicago
One business, the Maya Superstore at 6852 S. Ashland, was issued a Notice to Correct.
