13 shot at house party in Englewood on South Side, police say

Police will brief us at 6 am and we’re sharing that live @ABC7Chicago as well. — Jesse Kirsch (@JesseKirschABC7) December 22, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- 13 people were shot Sunday morning inside of a residence in Englewood on the South Side, Chicago police said.According to police, around 12:35 a.m. reports came in that shots were fired in the 5700 block of South May Street at a residence possibly during a house party."I was awoken by the sound of, seemed like 4, 5, or 6 gunshots and it seemed pretty loud, so it seemed kind of close," said neighbor Terrence Daniely. "I didn't see any commotion when I looked out the window but then shortly after I heard the sounds of people screaming and running from a party on the street."According to police, 13 people were transported to local hospitals.Victims' ages and conditions were not immediately available, police said.No further information was immediately available, police said.Area South Detectives are currently investigating.This shooting brings the weekend violence total to 34 shot, 4 fatal across Chicago since 5:00 p.m. Friday.