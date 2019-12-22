2 in custody; up to 13 shot, injured at Englewood house party, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5776959" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CPD Chief of Patrol Fred Waller gives update on mass shooting at Englewood house party

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are in custody after 13 people were shot including a 16-year-old boy Sunday inside and near a residence in Englewood on the South Side, Chicago police said.According to police, around 12:35 a.m. ShotSpotter technology alerted officers of shots fired in the 5700 block of South May Street at a residence possibly during a house party."I was awoken by the sound of, seemed like 4, 5, or 6 gunshots and it seemed pretty loud, so it seemed kind of close," Neighbor, Terrence Daniely said. "I didn't see any commotion when I looked out the window but then shortly after I heard the sounds of people screaming and running from a party on the street.""It was just so many people out, so many cars on the street, and the police response was amazing, it seemed like there were 100 police officers running to the scene," Daniely said.According to police, 13 people were transported to local hospitals.Victims' ages and conditions were not immediately available, police said.Area South Detectives are currently investigating.This shooting brings the weekend violence total to 34 shot, 4 fatal across Chicago since 5:00 p.m. Friday.