2 in custody; up to 13 shot, injured at Englewood house party, police say

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are in custody after 13 people were shot including a 16-year-old boy Sunday inside and near a residence in Englewood on the South Side, Chicago police said.

According to police, around 12:35 a.m. ShotSpotter technology alerted officers of shots fired in the 5700 block of South May Street at a residence possibly during a house party.

"I was awoken by the sound of, seemed like 4, 5, or 6 gunshots and it seemed pretty loud, so it seemed kind of close," Neighbor, Terrence Daniely said. "I didn't see any commotion when I looked out the window but then shortly after I heard the sounds of people screaming and running from a party on the street."

"It was just so many people out, so many cars on the street, and the police response was amazing, it seemed like there were 100 police officers running to the scene," Daniely said.

According to police, 13 people were transported to local hospitals.

Victims' ages and conditions were not immediately available, police said.

WATCH LIVE: CPD Chief of Patrol Fred Waller gives update on mass shooting at Englewood house party
EMBED More News Videos

CPD Chief of Patrol Fred Waller gives update on mass shooting at Englewood house party



Area South Detectives are currently investigating.

This shooting brings the weekend violence total to 34 shot, 4 fatal across Chicago since 5:00 p.m. Friday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodchicago shootingshots firedmass shooting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ATM, cash stolen from store in West Town: police
4 killed, 11 wounded so far in Chicago weekend shootings
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, milder Sunday
Man thrown into display case during Loop robbery: CPD
Man kidnapped, beaten to death before body found in Burnside: police
New music venue to open in old Chicago steel factory
Show More
Thousands of Englewood children get Christmas gifts thanks to Chicago woman
La Pulqueria makes mole from scratch, 'beverage of the Gods'
Man steals baby's ashes from Elmhurst home
Everything you need to know about Hanukkah
Lawsuit names 12 national hotel chains for not stopping human trafficking
More TOP STORIES News