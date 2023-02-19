Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot criticized by mayoral candidates for comments made during rally

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is being criticized by mayoral candidates for comments she made during her "Get Out the Vote" rally Saturday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

While speaking to the crowd, Lightfoot said, "any vote coming from the South Side for somebody not named Lightfoot is a vote for Chuy Garcia or Paul Vallas. If you want them controlling your fate and your destiny, then stay home. Then don't vote."

The mayor's campaign later issued a statement Saturday saying, "The Mayor urges every Chicagoan to exercise their rights and get out to vote. The stakes of this election are high, and Chicagoans should take action to make sure we keep moving forward on the economic progress she's led on the South and West Sides, raising the minimum wage to $15, and investments in public safety and affordable housing."

Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, who Lightfoot referenced in her initial remark, responded with a Tweet that read, "This is disqualifying rhetoric for anyone hoping to lead a Chicago that is a multi-racial and multi-ethnic city. We need unity not division."

ABC 7 reached out to Paul Vallas' campaign for a response to Lightfoot's remark, but did not hear back.

Mayoral candidate and activist Ja'Mal Green said he "condemns, in the strongest terms possible, Mayor Lightfoot's instructions to Chicagoans to vote for her, or not vote at all."

Businessman Willie Wilson also released a statement which read, in part, "Our city deserves a mayor that does not use race to divide us. We have been divided for too long. The mayor should be encouraging all people to go out and vote!"

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson's campaign posted "Just on principal, Chicago can do so much better," on Twitter.

Lightfoot is facing eight opponents in her re-election bid in the February 28 election. Early voting sites are now open in all of Chicago's 50 wards.