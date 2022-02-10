Streeterville McDonald's security guard attacked after asking customer for COVID vaccine proof

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A security guard at a Streeterville McDonald's was assaulted after asking for proof of COVID vaccination Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the male suspect was eating inside the restaurant in the first block of East Chicago Avenue at about 9:15 a.m. when he was asked to show proof of vaccination.

VIDEO: Man throws brick at Wiener's Circle glass door after refusing to wear a mask, police say

After he refused, police said he began battering the 47-year-old security guard before fleeing the scene.

Responding officers located the suspect and arrested him, police said. Charges against him are pending.

Restaurants in Chicago are required to ask restaurant patrons eating indoors to provide proof of vaccination. The city is expected to end the mandate by the end of the month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagostreetervillemcdonald'scoronavirus chicagocovid 19 vaccinebattery
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Broken heart' cases surge during COVID, especially among women
Chicago, Cook County to lift restrictions with IL mask mandate end
Police solve 1964 rape, murder of 9-year-old; ID killer
Gary fire at Denny's burning along I-90/94
2 teens charged after student shot, killed on way home from school
IL reports 5,419 new COVID cases, 116 deaths
VIDEO: Man smashes Wiener's Circle glass door with brick
Show More
1 hurt in I-57 shooting on South Side: ISP
Search for Delphi murders suspect continues 5 years later
Medical examiner reveals Bob Saget's cause of death
Jerry Harris, Naperville 'Cheer' star, pleads guilty in sex crime case
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with flurries Thursday
More TOP STORIES News