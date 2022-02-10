Man throws brick at Wiener's Circle window after refusing to wear a mask

CHICAGO -- A man threw a brick through the window of the Wiener's Circle Wednesday night after he was denied service at the Lincoln Park restaurant for refusing to wear a mask.

The man entered the restaurant about 8:40 p.m. in the 2600-block of North Clark Street and attempted to order food but "became irate" when workers asked him to put on a mask, Chicago police said.

He threw snow at a worker and then fled in a vehicle, police said. He later returned and threw a brick through the front door of the restaurant, shattering the glass, according to police and a tweet from the Wiener's Circle.

No one is in custody but the restaurant tweeted they will release video footage in hopes of identifying the man.

