More than 100 Chicago migrants started moving into the Lake Shore Hotel in Hyde Park after staying at police stations.

120 migrants start moving into Lake Shore Hotel in Hyde Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week marks one year since migrants have been arriving in Chicago from Texas.

Now, over 13,500 migrants are trying to find a home in the city.

SEE ALSO | ABC7 takes an in-depth look at immigration with 'Our Chicago: Borders Crossed'

On Friday morning, 120 migrants began moving into the Lake Shore Hotel in Hyde Park.

The new arrivals have been staying at Chicago police stations and other makeshift shelters.

The city said nearly 2,000 other migrants are still waiting for other housing arrangements.

READ MORE | Chicago migrants: Alderman to propose changing welcoming city ordinance amid migrant crisis

RELATED | US migrants: 1 year after migrants began arriving by bus load, Chicago struggling to find shelters