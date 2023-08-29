ABC7 takes an in-depth look at immigration with 'Our Chicago: Borders Crossed'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's anchors Judy Hsu and Ravi Baichwal host "OUR CHICAGO: BORDERS CROSSED," an in-depth look at immigration in Chicago. ABC7 Eyewitness News reporters Leah Hope, Maher Kawash, Mark Rivera, Sarah Schulte and Craig Wall will contribute stories. Hsu and Baichwal will also sit down with community leaders for a roundtable discussion of the issues, concerns and solutions relating to the latest wave of migrants calling Chicago home. The half-hour special airs Thursday, Aug. 31, at 10:35 p.m. on ABC7 Chicago on abc7chicago.com and ABC7's Connected TV apps.

Since August 2022, 13,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago. "OUR CHICAGO: BORDERS CROSSED" will delve into the personal stories of the migrants' long and difficult journey to Chicago, desire to work and support their families, and the struggle to start a better life in their new home. The special will also examine the cost to taxpayers, the concerns of some under-resourced communities that feel their resources are threatened, and the political divide on how to best handle the large influx of migrants into our cities.

Panelists:

Alderwoman (20th Ward) Jeanette B. Taylor

Graciela Guzman/Chicago Volunteer Police Station Response

Fr. Michael Pfleger, Pastor, St. Sabina Church & activist

