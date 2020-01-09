Community & Events

Shedd Aquarium announces 2020 free days

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Shedd Aquarium has announced its free admission days for 2020.

Illinois residents can enjoy free general admission with a valid ID on these days. While general admission includes some shows and special exhibits, visitors can also upgrade their admission to include 4-D Experience for $4.95 or a VR experience for $9.

The free days for 2020 so far are:

- Thursday, January 16 through Monday, January 20. January 20 is Martin Luther King Day, and the Shedd will be open until 9 p.m.

- Monday through Friday for the entire month of February. On Monday, February 17, the Shedd will be open until 9 p.m.

- June 15, 16, 22 and 23. On those free days, the aquarium will stay open until 7 p.m.

- August 24 and 25. For both free days in August, the Shedd will stay open until 7 p.m.

- September 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30. Several of these Monday and Tuesday free days will also feature extended hours at the Shedd. Visitors should check their website for exact times and dates.

- October 5, 6 and 7. On October 6 the Shedd will stay open until 9 p.m.

A $3 transaction fee applies on free days when tickets are reserved online. For more information about free days, admission, and the Shedd Aquarium, visit sheddaquarium.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagomuseum campusmuseumsshedd aquariumanimals
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News