Girl, 9, escapes attempted kidnapper in West Rogers Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 9-year-old girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapper in West Rogers Park Wednesday morning.

Police said the girl was walking with an adult in the 6600-block of North Damen shortly before 10 a.m. when an unknown man approached them.

The man grabbed the girl and started running with her. She was able to get away from him a couple blocks away in the 6600-block of North Ridge Boulevard.

The would-be kidnapper continued to run, fleeing southbound on Ridge, according to CPD.

Chicago police said the girl was not injured.

No one is in custody at this time.

Police described the attempted kidnapper as a Black male, 5 ft. 8 in. to 5 ft. 10 in. tall and between 150 and 170 lbs. with short dreadlocks and glasses. Police said he was wearing a white shirt, gray pants, white gym shoes and a camouflage baseball hat.