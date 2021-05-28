Chicago police superintendent, mayor detail summer safety strategy ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10709043" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Lightfoot and CPD Supt. Brown detailed their summer safety strategy Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, police Superintendent David Brown and other community leaders gathered on the South Side Friday morning to detail their summer safety strategy.Officials said the plan is already in effect heading into Memorial Day Weekend. It's meant to be a holistic approach to stopping the violence that infamously plagues Chicago summers."We owe it to all of our residents in every neighborhood to bring peace and vibrancy back," Lightfoot said. "Accomplishing this mission, we know is not easy, nor can it be done alone."Lightfoot proposed the plan to crack down on summer violence with a whole government response, relying on more than just police and fire departments."I mean the libraries, the parks, CPS, DFSS, Chicago Department of Public Health," Lightfoot said.The city is planning to focus resources on 15 "hot spot" areas Lightfoot said are responsible for more than half the city's violence.Community organizations and faith leaders also invited to support the efforts, which are centered in four zones including the following neighborhoods: North Lawndale, West Garfield Park, South Shore, Austin, West Humboldt Park, Greater Grand Crossing, Pullman, Roseland, East Garfield Park, South Chicago And Auburn Gresham."To make neighborhoods both safe and vibrant, we must use data, we must engage and support local residents, and we must give our young people hope," Lightfoot said.But 15th Ward Alderman Raymond Lopez questions if any of this plan is actually new. He'd rather see more focus on CPD staffing and strategy."At the core of protecting our communities is the police department, and you have to address that first," Lopez said. "Otherwise, everything else will be a wasted venture."Both Lightfoot and Brown said they want Chicago residents to enjoy the summer now that COVID restrictions are easing, but they also recognized that the pandemic exacerbated the city's violence issue.