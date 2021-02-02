Community & Events

Chicago's South Side and downtown St. Patrick's Day parades cancelled again for 2021 due to COVID-19

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the second straight year, the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing the cancellation of Chicago's two big Saint Patrick's Day celebrations.

That's because the city is not issuing permits for any parades or large gatherings in the first quarter of 2021.

The South Side Irish Parade traditionally marches down Western Avenue in the Beverly neighborhood.

A statement on the parade's website said, "While we are disappointed in this development, we well understand the City of Chicago Department of Public Health's prudent concerns and the recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that prompts this decision to help keep citizens safe and healthy."

The parade committee is now looking into alternative ways of celebrating the Irish Heritage this year.

The downtown parade traditionally takes place after the dying of the Chicago River and processes from Balbo Drive to Monroe Street.

Both parades normally take place the weekend before St. Patrick's Day which is always March 17.

"While traditional St. Patrick's Day parades will not take place this year, we are working with organizers and communities to identify ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in a safe manner that aligns with ongoing public health guidance.," a spokesperson for the city said in a statement.
